News updates from HT: Kejriwal asks PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna to medical fraternity and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 05:00 PM IST
According to the Indian Medical Association estimate 1,492 doctors have succumbed to Covid-19 pandemic apart from a large number of other healthcare professionals.(HT File)

Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for medical fraternity

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider awarding Bharat Ratna to healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses and paramedics’ community in the country for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more here.

Hina Khan on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: ‘A child’s shoulders not built for weight of parents’ wrong decisions’

Hina Khan took to Instagram Stories to share her views on the news of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce. She said that they have her respect for keeping the whole thing ‘graceful’. Read more here.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's latest interaction sends Twitter into a frenzy

Bhupathi and Paes haven't played together as a team for several years in Grand Slam despite being one of the most successful pairs in the world during their heyday. However, there is some good news for the tennis fans. Read more here.

Astronaut posts pics of iconic places in London taken from space. How many can you spot?

The pictures show several iconic places in London like the Wimbledon, Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park, Big Ben and Westminster Abbey. Read more here.

Mira Rajput's 'morning grind' is all about 'picking speed' while skipping rope

Mira Rajput leaves us inspired for a full-body workout as she flaunts a perfect bod with a killer waistline while skipping rope this Sunday. Read the health benefits of the simple exercise inside. Read more here.

Tharoor mocks PM Modi; Ranveer Singh memes; First Flying car l Viral Trends﻿

