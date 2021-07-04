Hina Khan on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: ‘A child’s shoulders not built for weight of parents’ wrong decisions’

As Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce on Saturday, Hina Khan took to Instagram Stories and reacted to the news. Hina shared a screenshot of a post about Aamir and Kiran, calling them ‘nothing but graceful’.

Hina Khan took to Instagram Stories to share a post on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce, and added a bunch of broken heart emojis. She added, “Buttt respect,” before going on to say, “To be the best one must learn how to handle the worst... #NothingButGraceful. Wishing you both all the best…”

In a follow-up post, Hina wrote, “Maturity starts when the drama ends.. Thinkkkk. Period.” Another post of hers read, “An innocent child’s shoulders were not built to bear the weight of their parents wrong decisions and choices.. Let’s be graceful for the sake of our children.. Now or in further.. Plzzzzzz.”

Hina Khan on Instagram Stories.

On Saturday, Aamir and Kiran announced the end of their 15-year marriage through a joint statement, and said that they split up ‘some time ago’. They added that they will co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, and continue their professional partnership on Paani Foundation.

Aamir and Kiran came together for a video message on Sunday, in which they talked to their fans about their changed relationship. “Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family),” the actor said.

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot on December 28, 2005. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with her.