News updates from HT: Kejriwal sends an SOS to PM, asks for more Covid-19 beds, oxygen and all the latest news

‘Need your help’: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi amid Covid crisis

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking enhanced supply of oxygen and beds for Covid-19 patients in the Capital. Read More

Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi, makes suggestions on Covid-19 vaccination

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, where he raised the issue of vaccination. Read More

Delhi govt asks railways to provide Covid-care coaches at 2 stations

The Delhi government wrote to the Indian Railways on Sunday requesting its support to arrange for bed facilities for the patients at Anand Vihar and Shakur Basti stations to tackle the massive surge of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Read More

India's daily Covid-19 positivity rate doubles from 8% to 16.69% in 12 days

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to spread fast across India. The country has been making records in terms of single-day rise in cases. Read More

IPL 2021: KKR's Rahul Tripathi takes a stunning catch running backwards to dismiss Virat Kohli – WATCH

Virat Kohli's quest to get to 6000 IPL runs would have to wait, thanks to an incredible piece of fielding by Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 10 of the IPL 2021 in Chennai on Sunday. Read More

Fatima Sana Shaikh channels her Ajeeb Daastaans character in ₹18.5k saree

Fatima Sana Shaikh is riding high on the success of her film Majnu, which is part of the multi-story film, Ajeeb Daastaans, and the Dangal fame actor has been posting about the many positive reviews her character, Lipakshi, has been receiving. Read More

Recipe: Give vegan a tantalizing twist with this Spicy Garlic Tofu

Made of condensed soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into blocks in a cheese-making-like process, tofu is a silken soft food item which can be whipped up in various ways to appeal to your taste buds. Read More

Prachi Desai shares casting couch experience, says it was a ‘big film’ and director called her even after she said no

Prachi Desai said that she was asked for sexual favours in order to be cast in a ‘big film’ but she refused to give in. She added that the director called her, even after she turned down the offer, and she reiterated her stand. Read More

Watch: Nail-biting video shows big doggo rescuing little doggo from pool

If rescue stories, where doggos stuck in a sticky spot getting rescued by humans, leave you teary-eyed with happiness then this video of a bigger doggo rescuing its doggo sibling may melt your heart instantly. Read More

