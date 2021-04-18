Watch: Nail-biting video shows big doggo rescuing little doggo from pool

If rescue stories, where doggos stuck in a sticky spot getting rescued by humans, leave you teary-eyed with happiness then this video of a bigger doggo rescuing its doggo sibling may melt your heart instantly. The video, shared on Facebook by the doggos’ human Byron Thanarayen has now grabbed the attention of netizens with most of them praising the brave doggo Jessie.

“I can't believe she did this! It broke our hearts to see this happen when we looked at the security footage,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows the little dog named Chucky slipping accidentally inside the pool while walking past it. Within minutes, Jessie the bigger dog runs to its rescue. After several minutes of continued struggling Jessie manages to pull Chucky out of the water by dragging his ear.

Take a look at the video:





Shared on April 9, the clip has garnered over 14,000 reactions and more than 9,900 shares. While many were shocked at the unexpected situation, many couldn’t stop praising Jessie for her continuous efforts to rescue Chucky. Some simply expressed their relief at Chucky being pulled out at the right time.

“The way that I sobbed while watching this. My heart was breaking with you. Dogs are really really so special. I hope you gave both of them lots of hugs and cuddles and treats,” wrote a Facebook user. “My heart was pounding for the little one,” Glad that he’s safe,” commented another. “Your old chap is a hero!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this rescue clip?