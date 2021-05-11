News updates from HT: Kejriwal urges Centre to let more firms produce vaccines and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Enable more firms to produce Covid-19 vaccines, Kejriwal urges Centre

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre should divide the responsibility of producing vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) between more firms in order to meet the high demand. Read More

Covid-19: All adults in Goa to be given Ivermectin drug; WHO warns against it

All adults in Goa will be given Ivermectin, irrespective of their vaccination status, to prevent complications arising out of Covid-19 infection. Read More

PM Modi salutes hardwork of scientists on National Technology Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the hard work of the scientists on the occasion of National Technology Day and remembered the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. Read More

Second wave may slams brakes on car sales, bookings and production under threat

At a time when buying cylinders and medicines has become top priorities in the midst of a raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, it is quite obvious that a large investment into something like a car is likely to take a backseat. Read More

'This is no disrespect to the players': Ambrose makes startling declaration about West Indies cricket

Fast bowling great Curtly Ambrose has remarked that West Indies will not witness the same success as the 80s and 90s again as the current lot of players have not understood how much the game means to the people of the region. Read More

Video of elderly couple dancing their hearts out proves that age is just a number

Several videos on the Internet featuring elderly people shaking a leg to some peppy tunes are the perfect proof of the notion- age is just a number. Read More

Farhan Akhtar denies getting unfair access to drive-in vaccine centre due to celeb status, shares screenshot of booking

Farhan Akhtar put to rest speculation that he got access to a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai because of his privilege. Read More

‘People not just dying of Covid’: WHO Chief scientist on India’s Covid situation

World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan termed the rate of infections and deaths in India as ‘worrying’ and called on governments to boost exercises on reporting actual numbers. Watch