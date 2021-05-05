News updates from HT: Kerala CM Vijayan writes to PM Modi amid Covid surge, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala CM Vijayan writes to PM Modi seeking oxygen, vaccines and ventilators amid Covid surge

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide liquid medical oxygen, vaccines, ventilators and other essential items as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Kerala have been witnessing a steady rise during the second wave of the pandemic. Read more

MHA asks states, UTs to ensure there are no fires in hospitals

The ministry of home affairs has asked all the states and Union Territories to ensure that no fire incident occurs in any of the health facilities (particularly Covid-19 dedicated facilities) both in the government and private sector. Read more

Maratha quota: Maharashtra to approach Centre; BJP blames MVA for SC verdict

Hours after the quashed the 2018 law framed by the Maharashtra government to give reservation to the Maratha community, the state government announced it will send a proposal to the Centre, seeking quota, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party blamed it for the apex court verdict. Read more

'If they don't make money for a year, what trouble will they get into': Shoaib Akhtar stands by decision to suspend IPL

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is in agreement with the BCCI's decision to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely, believing it's not the right time to stage the tournament given what is happening in India in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Mandira Bedi nails headstand in new fitness video, says it gives her shanti during these trying times

It is a known fact that working out releases endorphins which makes you feel happy and calm. In these trying times, while India is battling the second wave of coronavirus, social media is full of celebrities and public figures trying to help the country and lift their spirits. Read more

Kavita Kaushik takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut's 'white people' entitlement remark: 'Which era is being referred to?'

Television actor Kavita Kaushik has taken a jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut over her statement that 'a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person', after her Twitter account was permanently suspended. Read more

Mahindra's 'Oxygen on Wheels' to roll out in Delhi soon, says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra will soon roll out its Covid-19 initiative 'Oxygen on Wheels' in the national capital too. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has confirmed that the company is scaling up operations in Delhi where crisis of oxygen has been a challenge in the fight against the virus. Read more