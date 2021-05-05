Maratha quota: Maharashtra to approach Centre; BJP blames MVA for SC verdict

Hours after the quashed the 2018 law framed by the Maharashtra government to give reservation to the Maratha community, the state government announced it will send a proposal to the Centre, seeking quota, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party blamed it for the apex court verdict.

Stating that the apex court took the action as the state enacted the law without having powers to do so, in the wake of the 102th constitutional amendment, which granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), the Maharathra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government said that it will send the proposal to commission for reservation on the ground of “exception and extraordinary circumstances”.

Public works department minister and head of Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation Ashok Chavan said, “The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act 2018 was enacted in state legislature in November 2018 by then Devendra Fadnavis government, months after the 102th Constitutional amendment in August that year. The SC today said that the constitutional amendment took away the state’s rights of giving such reservation and hence it was set aside.”

Chavan said that since the SC has clarified that the right of giving reservation to any community is with the Centre, the state government will approach the Centre for it.

“We will approach the NCBC with our report on the backwardness of the Maratha community. We will establish the ‘exception and extraordinary circumstances’ to show the backwardness of the community and send the proposal to the Centre. Now it is the responsibility of the Centre to accord reservation to the community,” he said.

Chavan said that the top court has not ruled against reservation given by other states, such as Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, as those were given before the 102th constitutional amendment.

Minority affairs minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said the Centre should immediately appoint NCBC “so that it can make recommendation for reservation to the Marathas.”

However, Opposition leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said MVA government has been now attempting to blame the Centre and previous state government to cover its own failure. “The Maratha quota law was enacted by our government by taking Uddhav Thackeray into confidence as Shiv Sena was part of our government then. Solicitor General of India had clearly told the SC that states’ right to provide quota had not been taken away,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis has also demanded that the state government appointed a committee of senior legal experts from the Supreme Court and high courts to find ways to win the reservation back.