News updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers' protests and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wadia institute scientists visit Chamoli disaster site, explain what caused it

A breach in a temporary water body formed due to a hanging glacier crashing down after a huge rockslide, a few kilometres upstream of Rishi Ganga river, resulted in the flash-flood in Chamoli district, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology has said. Read more

What is Koo? Which ministers have already joined this made-in-India app?

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is quite active on Twitter, announced on Tuesday he has also opened an account on Koo, a made-in-India app which is seen as a prospective competitor to Twitter in the backdrop of the government's "disagreement" with Twitter. Electronics and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has already joined the platform and has a verified handle. Read more

Delhi AQI deteriorates further, remains in very poor category

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor category on Wednesday, with the hourly average air quality index at 7am recording 316. Read more

India vs England: 'If India win toss, Virat Kohli could also score 250,' says Ashish Nehra

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra has praised India captain Virat Kohli's performance on the final day of the first Test against England on Tuesday and said that the India captain could also go on to score 250 if India can win the toss. Read more

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

TV actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Rohit took to Instagram Stories to share the news. Sharing a picture of the couple, Rohit wrote "Oh boy". Journalist Mushtaq Sheikh too shared the news. Sharing a post delivery picture, he wrote "it's a boy for meri jaan Anita and Ro" followed by a bunch of red heart eyes emojis. Read more

Astronaut tweets about completing his first and second spacewalks, shares pics

A post shared by astronaut Victor Glover, currently aboard International Space Station (ISS), has now created quite a stir among tweeple. In the tweet, he shared about his experience of spacewalking. Read more

Watch: Uttarakhand tragedy: ITBP, NDRF, SDRF teams enter tunnel to rescue workers