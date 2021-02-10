Delhi AQI deteriorates further, remains in very poor category
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor category on Wednesday, with the hourly average air quality index at 7am recording 316.
Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that on Tuesday, the overall air quality index of the city was 305, categorised as very poor on the AQI scale. On Monday, the average overall AQI was 303, also in the very poor zone.
Also Read | Over 30% deaths in ’18 caused by fossil fuels: Study
Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), forecast said that surface winds were low and was blowing from the south-westerly direction on Tuesday. There is a forecast of the wind speeds to decrease in the coming days.
“AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but within the very poor category for the next two days. It is expected to deteriorate to the higher end of very poor category by February 12,” the Safar forecast read.
India Meteorological Department has forecast that the minimum temperature will be around 7-8 degrees Celsius. There is also a forecast of moderate to dense fog till Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI deteriorates further, remains in very poor category
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt defends 30-day notice period for interfaith unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha passes Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid death in Delhi first time since May 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Windows to Madame Bovary
- A literature scholar adjusting to her new house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s plans: Tripping outside Delhi over weekend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates ‘Jan Rasoi’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 men impersonate as custom officers, drive into Delhi airport’s restricted area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR registered to trace man who went missing from tractor rally, police tell HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Delhi inoculates over 12,000 people in a single day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest in casteist slur case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to question Tata Motors over ‘faulty’ mileage of company’s electric car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to monitor pollution sources in real time: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine wastage at 4.1% for Covidshield, 17.5% for Covaxin in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox