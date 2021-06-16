News updates from HT: Kolkata Police question Mithun Chakraborty over controversial poll speech and all the latest news
Mithun Chakraborty questioned by Kolkata Police over controversial poll speech
Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty was on Wednesday questioned by the Kolkata Police over a controversial speech while campaigning during West Bengal assembly polls. Read more
'He can get as many as 3 hundreds in this five-Test series': Sunil Gavaskar makes huge prediction about India batsman
India's batsmen will be in for a stiff challenge when they take on England in a five-Test series starting in August. Read more
The Family Man creators Raj and DK reveal they're 'behind' on season 3, say they're taking in feedback
Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are 'behind' on season three of The Family Man. The second season of the popular Amazon Prime Video show debuted on June 4 to positive critical and fan reception. Read more
2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV, rival to Creta and Seltos, to launch on June 28
Skoda has announced that the much-anticipated Kushaq SUV will go on sale in the Indian market on June 28th. It will set foot in the highly competitive compact SUV segment against the rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Read more
Taapsee Pannu adds boho vibes to ₹10k crop top and harem pants on Moscow trip
Taapsee Pannu is having the time of her life in Moscow, where she is currently holidaying with her sister Shagun Pannu. Read more
She asked sibling to wake her up, what they did has tweeple saying 'savage'
If you’ve grown up with a brother or sister, then you may be aware of the bittersweet rivalry that encompasses many sibling relationships. This post shared on Twitter about an interaction between two siblings captures that perfectly. Read more
Could Covid deaths be 10 times the declared number? | On The Record
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with Professor Chinmay Tumbe on the number of Covid-19 deaths in India. Watch here
Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video
Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch
Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video
Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court