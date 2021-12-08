Home / India News / News updates from HT: Leaders hope for safety of General Bipin Rawat, others after chopper crash and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Leaders hope for safety of General Bipin Rawat, others after chopper crash and all the latest news

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IAF chopper crash: Politicians pray for well-being of General Bipin Rawat, others

Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were among 14 passengers who were on board an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, which crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. Read more 

'Dhoni helped my career personally': Star CSK allrounder gives '100 percent' confirmation of entering IPL 2022 auction

Ahead of the mega-auction, one of CSK's major attractions over the years, veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, has all but confirmed his participation in the player auction next month. Read more

Mika Singh says he got Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding invite but won't attend. Here's why

Mika Singh has said that he has received an invite to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding but is giving the ceremony a miss. The actors are getting married in Rajasthan this week. Read more

Are you talking to yourself harshly? Here's what it could do to you

We are our worst critics, it is rightly said. We constantly ponder about our actions - whether we can do something better, improve ourselves or respond better to others while interacting with them. Read more

In fight vs Ola Electric, Simple plans world's largest e-two-wheeler factory

Simple Energy on Wednesday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu state government for an investment of up to 2500 crores for a plant that it claims would be the world's largest for electric two-wheelers. Read more

 

 

