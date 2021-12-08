Are you talking to yourself harshly? Here's what it could do to you

We are our worst critics, it is rightly said. We constantly ponder about our actions - whether we can do something better, improve ourselves or repond better to others while interacting with them.

We all engage in self talk - negative or positive that occupies our mind for most of the time. We start chatting with ourselves even more the moment we are alone. Some of the most powerful conversations we have with ourselves are at times judging self and hating ourselves for saying, doing certain things and being the way we are.

There are no prizes for guessing how we feel post that horribly negative conversation with self. We feel miserable and indulging in more such negative self-talks could even mean increased risk of certain mental health issues, as per studies. When you are bashing yourself up, you are basically demotivating and underestimating yourself, and not focussing on the positive side of life. When you do that your mind is constantly in a negative space, stuck in the barrage of self-demeaning thoughts, unable to think anything productive, leading to increased stress and negative feelings.

The best dialogue you can have with yourself is talking rationally. Correct yourself if you have to but not at the cost of making yourself miserable and depressed.

A wellness expert suggests a very effective way to improve the quality of conversations with self and it is something we all should follow.

"Be mindful of the gossip you engage in, the judgements you pass of others and yourself, be mindful...your beliefs are powerful beyond measure. They can work for you and work against you. Speak the life you want, speak the love you want, speak the success you want, speak the happiness you want. Don’t speak about what you don’t want. Speak the healing and recovery you want. Be mindful...this practice will change your life in a powerful way," says Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine.

Words have energy to create and destroy not just others but yourself too, says the expert.

"Loose words, self criticism, hatred and harsh words directed by you towards yourself - what you speak gets planted into your subconscious and the more your strengthen it the more it becomes you," he adds.

