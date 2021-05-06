News updates from HT:Lucknow boys are burying abandoned bodies of Covid patients

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lucknow boys are burying abandoned bodies of Covid-19 patients

Mahesh Chandra Agarwal, 84, a resident of Rajajipuram in Lucknow died due to corona last Sunday but there was no one around to conduct his last rites. His daughter browsed social media and contacted a 23-year-old, who along with his friends offered to cremate Agarwal’s infected body with dignity. Read more.

How different will Covid's 3rd wave be from first two? What government says

Variants are only one factor of the huge second wave of the Covid-19 that is sweeping the country now, the government's principal scientific advisor K Vijay Raghavan said on Wednesday. Read more.

3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The terrorists were shot dead after they refused to surrender and opened fire on being trapped and surrounded in the Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Police said in a tweet. Read more.

After IPL sunset, stars head back

By mid-day on Wednesday—or exactly 24 hours since IPL 14 was indefinitely suspended—every Rajasthan Royals player had either made his way home or was mid-air and homebound, thanks to a high-functioning logistics team within the franchise. Read more.

Lucky Ali responds to death hoax: 'Resting in peace at home haha'

Popular singer Lucky Ali has said that he is healthy and alive. The response comes after rumours of his Covid-19 diagnosis and death had surfaced online earlier this week. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Lucky shared a witty clarification for his fans and followers. Read more.

Nora Fatehi is as glam as it gets in bodycon blue evening dress with a bold red lip

Evening dresses and Nora Fatehi are a match made in heaven. The actor has lately been slaying in so many monochrome bodycon outfits and inspiring her fans to upgrade their wardrobes while adding a touch of oomph to their looks. Even though we are not heading out anywhere any time soon, we are surely bookmarking the Bharat actor's latest outfit for future purposes. Read more.

Watch: India receives 1056 ventilators & 43 oxygen concentrators from Australia

India received Covid-19 medical aid from Australia on May 5. A flight with 1056 ventilators & 43 oxygen concentrators arrived in Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed gratitude to Australia for this gesture. Watch here.