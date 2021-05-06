3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The terrorists were shot dead after they refused to surrender and opened fire on being trapped and surrounded in the Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Police said in a tweet.





"J&K police say four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender," the police tweeted.

"Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on joint search party. Further details shall follow, " they said in another tweet.