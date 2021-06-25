News updates from HT: Maharashtra imposes stricter norms after Delta plus variant cases emerge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra imposes stricter norms after cases of Delta plus variant emerge

The Maharashtra government has decided to impose stricter norms by reducing the five-level relaxation plan to three. Read More

No alternative to two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians: India

India has emphasised that there is no alternative to the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, and said the peace process can’t be put on the back burner amid concerns about tensions increasing again in Gaza. Read More

Covid-19 may have been spreading in China since Oct-Nov 2019: New study

The coronavirus linked to Covid-19 may have been spreading in China as early as October 2019, a new study has found, pushing the date back by weeks before the first case was officially identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Read More

'Bumrah is just 3/10, Pujara 2/10': Aakash Chopra rates Team India's performance in WTC final

New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets to win the first-ever World Test Championship on Wednesday. Read More

Vicky Kaushal’s 6am Capoeira workout combines dance, acrobatics and music

Pumping up our fitness motivation this Friday with style, actor Vicky Kaushal was seen flaunting the movements of Afro-Brazilian martial art, Capoeira, during his robust gym session. Read More

Twitter conversation between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey goes viral

A Twitter conversation between Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has created a buzz. Read More

Windows 11 price, release date, and download: Here is what you need to know now

Windows 11 OS has been launched and in a short and sweet event, its many details were explained. Windows 11 has been put through a makeover with many new things that promise to heighten the experience of users and connect them in new ways to things that were not possible before. Read More

Fake report or fake oxygen demand? BJP vs AAP over O2 shortage during Covid peak

With the second wave of Covid-19 infections receding, the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party clashed over the issue of medical oxygen supply. Watch