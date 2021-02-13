News updates from HT: Mahua Moitra seeks removal of policemen outside her house and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers outside her house

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has written to Delhi Police after three armed officers were deputed outside her house, saying she had never asked for any protection and does not need any. Read more

'On tough pitches, he's the one who scores runs': Sunil Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'

Rohit Sharma made headlines on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Saturday, but the contribution of Ajinkya Rahane was equally crucial in India's recovering their innings. Read more

Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment just days before delivery

Kareena Kapoor is just a couple of days away from welcoming her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor has set an example by working throughout her pregnancy and was recently spotted leaving for yet another work assignment. Read more

BlackBerry 5G smartphone with qwerty keyboard to launch this year

BlackBerry isn’t done with the smartphone market as it plans to make a comeback this year under its new company, OnwardMobility. BlackBerry-branded smartphones with 5G are launching later this year. Read more

Dia Mirza's ethnic attire collection is every bride's dream, have a look

One of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood is Dia Mirza and there is no denying that. She is also quite famous for her sartorial picks that often consists of beautiful clothes made by homegrown brands. Read more

Sonu Sood distributes e-rickshaws to needy in hometown Moga

Actor Sonu Sood yet another time came forward to help the needy amid Covid-19 pandemic. Sood distributed e-rickshaws to the needy people in Punjab’s Moga. Watch here