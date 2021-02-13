Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment just days before delivery. See pics
- Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her staff members in Bandra on Saturday. The actor has been doing multiple photo shoots and brand commercials ahead of the arrival of her second child.
Kareena Kapoor is just a couple of days away from welcoming her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor has set an example by working throughout her pregnancy and was recently spotted leaving for yet another work assignment.
Saturday morning, Kareena was seen in the company of her staff members in Bandra. She was seen in a long white shirt and cream trousers, paired with bright pink flats. She also held her belly as she descended a flight of stairs with much care.
Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor had recently told Bollywood Bubble that “she is due around 15th February." Earlier, Saif had revealed that the actor was expected to deliver 'early February'.
Kareena and her family recently lost her uncle Rajiv Kapoor. Rajiv was the brother of her father Randhir Kapoor. He died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 58.
Kareena had also joined her family members for the last rites of the late actor. She was accompanied by her mother Babita, sister Karisma and others.
The actor has done numerous back to back shoots after wrapping the shoot of her film Lal Singh Chaddha. Talking about the differences between her two pregnancies, she had told Times Now digital, “I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet.”
Kareena and Saif are also parents to four-year-old son Taimur. The family had also flown to Himachal Pradesh last year for a short work-vacation as Saif was shooting for his film Bhoot Police. Besides Kareena and Taimur, Saif's co-star Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora had also joined him for a break in the mountains.
