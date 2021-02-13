IND USA
Kartik Aaryan makes fun of his 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight

Kartik Aaryan has shared a video showing his sister being turned away from the airport as she had booked her flight ticket for the wrong date.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:21 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan has once again taken a dig at his sister Kritika Tiwari by sharing a hilarious video of how she booked her flight ticket for a wrong date. It shows Kartik dropping Kritika at the airport, only to find that she had actually booked the ticket for March 12 instead of February 12.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Date is just a number for Kittu #TheMoreEducatedSibling #EarlyCheckIn."


The video opens with Kritika, in a yellow top, denims and a mask, trying to get in through the airport entrance but being turned away by the security. She makes a U-turn to return to Kartik and their mom, who had come to drop her off. She puts her head down in disappointment as Kartik and her mom laugh their hearts out while asking her the reason for her return. She exclaims, "My ticket is for March 12!" and asks them to book a flight for the night as she cannot delay her trip anymore.

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film was a sequel to Imtiaz's 2009 movie by the same name, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

The actor has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dostana 2.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika, she says ‘You need a little practice Diana’

Kartik plays a journalist in Dhamaka, which is about a television channel’s live coverage of a terrorist attack. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the shoot was mostly restricted to a hotel in Powai. The entire crew was put up at the hotel, creating a bio-bubble during filming. Only a few action sequences were shot outdoors.

Next, he will be seen with Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.

