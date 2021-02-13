'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers outside her house
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has written to Delhi Police after three armed officers were deputed outside her house, saying she had never asked for any protection and does not need any, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.
Moitra has requested the police to remove them, according to the news agency. "It appears I am under some sort of surveillance," ANI quoted the member of Parliament as saying.
On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Nishikant Dubey and PP Chaudhary had given a breach of privilege motion notice in the Lok Sabha against Moitra for her speech in the House that soon went viral on social media.
The MPs in the letter said that Moitra had made 'adverse statements' against the former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in respect to the discharge of his duties during her speech on Motion of Thanks on the President's address on February 8. The letter said that Article 121 does not allow for discussion in the Parliament relating to the conduct of Judges of the Supreme Court and High Court with respect to the discharge of their duties.
Also Read | Cong MP moves motion against FM for calling Rahul Gandhi 'doomsday man of India'
"The above-said speech is now available on the YouTube, Twitter handle and other social media platforms of Mahua Moitra. Therefore, the statement made on the floor of the House relating to the conduct of the then Chief Justice of India while discharging his duties and uploading the same on social media platforms constitutes a breach of privilege of this House by the concerned Member of Parliament," the letter added, reported ANI.
During her speech, Moitra without taking any name had made serious allegations while apparently referring to a former chief justice. Her remarks pertaining to the judiciary were later effaced from the proceedings.
Moitra in her speech had questioned the situation of democracy in the country and had alleged that the country is in a state of 'undeclared emergency'. She said this in the backdrop of the farmers' protest and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on India’s first dolphin research centre to start soon in Patna
- The dolphin is a highly endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and was declared the National Aquatic Animal in 2009.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Amit Shah said on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in 'one-China policy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Indian Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMCH alumni association appeals to Nitish Kumar to preserve old buildings
- Some of the structures in the PMCH are almost 100 years old and are close to heritage status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement gave voice to nation: Khurshid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's 2nd Covid-19 vaccine drive starts today: Here is all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai police bust major drug trafficking racket, arrest 2 gang members
- The gang used to transport the drugs in tempos by concealing them between sacks of coconuts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on Feb 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MP moves motion against FM for calling Rahul Gandhi 'doomsday man of India'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman among two Maoists killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh
- This was the fifth gun battle between the police and Maoists in Balaghat division over the past six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level committee approves Rs 3,113 cr for 5 states as disaster relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox