'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers outside her house

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has written to Delhi Police after three armed officers were deputed outside her house, saying she had never asked for any protection and does not need any, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Moitra has requested the police to remove them, according to the news agency. "It appears I am under some sort of surveillance," ANI quoted the member of Parliament as saying.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Nishikant Dubey and PP Chaudhary had given a breach of privilege motion notice in the Lok Sabha against Moitra for her speech in the House that soon went viral on social media.

The MPs in the letter said that Moitra had made 'adverse statements' against the former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in respect to the discharge of his duties during her speech on Motion of Thanks on the President's address on February 8. The letter said that Article 121 does not allow for discussion in the Parliament relating to the conduct of Judges of the Supreme Court and High Court with respect to the discharge of their duties.

"The above-said speech is now available on the YouTube, Twitter handle and other social media platforms of Mahua Moitra. Therefore, the statement made on the floor of the House relating to the conduct of the then Chief Justice of India while discharging his duties and uploading the same on social media platforms constitutes a breach of privilege of this House by the concerned Member of Parliament," the letter added, reported ANI.

During her speech, Moitra without taking any name had made serious allegations while apparently referring to a former chief justice. Her remarks pertaining to the judiciary were later effaced from the proceedings.

Moitra in her speech had questioned the situation of democracy in the country and had alleged that the country is in a state of 'undeclared emergency'. She said this in the backdrop of the farmers' protest and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.



