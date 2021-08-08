News updates from HT: Mamata asks Akhil Gogoi to head TMC in Assam and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mamata asks Akhil Gogoi to merge his outfit and head TMC in Assam'

Akhil Gogoi said an alliance of regional parties under the leadership of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in the works to challenge the saffron camp in 2024. Read more here.

Fully vaccinated people can travel on local trains from August 15: Thackeray

Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel on local trains by registering themselves through an app, Uddhav Thackeray said. Read more here.

Bigg Boss OTT premiere LIVE: Karan Johar welcomes Millind Gaba, contestants to wait for a 'connection'

Bigg Boss OTT, the 15th season of the reality show, kick-started Sunday evening. Karan Johar welcomed the contestants and fans. Check out Live updates from the premiere. Read more here.

A tribal village in Kerala’s Wayanad is India’s first fully vaccinated hamlet

Home to four primitive tribes, Noolpuzha is the second largest tribal-populated local body in the state and it now flaunts cent per cent vaccination status. Read more here.

Delhi schools reopen tomorrow: Here's what happening in other states post-Covid

Shut since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country for the second time earlier this year, schools across the country are gradually beginning to resume physical classes. Read more here.

'Medals India won made nation proud': PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent

As the Tokyo Games come to a close on Sunday, PM Modi said that India's medal wins at the Games made the nation proud. Read more here.

