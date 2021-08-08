'Medals India won made nation proud': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian contingent as Tokyo Olympics come to close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics for a successful stint. India finished the Tokyo Games with their highest-ever medal tally of seven medals - one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

As the Tokyo Games come to a close on Sunday, Modi said that India's medal wins at the Games made the nation proud.

"As #Tokyo2020 draws to a close, I would like to congratulate the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. They personified the best of skill, teamwork, and dedication. Every athlete who represented India is a champion," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The medals India has won has certainly made our nation proud and elated.



A special thank you to the Government and people of Japan, especially Tokyo for hosting the well-organised games.



"The medals India has won has certainly made our nation proud and elated. At the same time, this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talent emerges and gets the opportunity to represent India in the times to come. #Tokyo2020," he added.

"A special thank you to the Government and people of Japan, especially Tokyo for hosting the well-organised games. To host it so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. It also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier," Modi further said.

India created history in Tokyo with Neeraj Chopra becoming the first person from independent India to win a medal in a track-and-field event. The javelin thrower won the gold medal, becoming only the second Indian athlete after shooer Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal.