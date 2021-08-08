Home / Sports / Olympics / 'Medals India won made nation proud': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian contingent as Tokyo Olympics come to close
PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent.(Agencies)
PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent.(Agencies)
olympics

'Medals India won made nation proud': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian contingent as Tokyo Olympics come to close

  • As the Tokyo Games come to a close on Sunday, PM Modi said that India's medal wins at the Games made the nation proud.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 06:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics for a successful stint. India finished the Tokyo Games with their highest-ever medal tally of seven medals - one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

As the Tokyo Games come to a close on Sunday, Modi said that India's medal wins at the Games made the nation proud.

"As #Tokyo2020 draws to a close, I would like to congratulate the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. They personified the best of skill, teamwork, and dedication. Every athlete who represented India is a champion," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.


"The medals India has won has certainly made our nation proud and elated. At the same time, this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talent emerges and gets the opportunity to represent India in the times to come. #Tokyo2020," he added.

"A special thank you to the Government and people of Japan, especially Tokyo for hosting the well-organised games. To host it so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. It also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier," Modi further said.

India created history in Tokyo with Neeraj Chopra becoming the first person from independent India to win a medal in a track-and-field event. The javelin thrower won the gold medal, becoming only the second Indian athlete after shooer Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021 + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.