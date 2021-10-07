News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee, 2 other TMC MLAs to take oath today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mamata Banerjee, 2 other Trinamool Congress MLAs to take oath today

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will take oath as a member of West Bengal Assembly on Thursday. Along with her, two other newly-elected TMC legislators will also take oath at 2pm. Read more

PM Modi to dedicate 35 oxygen plants funded by PM CARES to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 35 new Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants funded by the PM CARES initiative in a function at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Thursday. Read more

'Would be lying if I say I didn't have nerves bowling last over to AB de Villiers': Bhuvneshwar Kumar after SRH win

When AB de Villiers denied the single off the third ball of the last over, it was pretty much clear that it would be the South African legend vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Read more

Step inside Freida Pinto’s LA bungalow, a unique blend of her Indian heritage and fiance Cory Tran's love for nature

Frieda Pinto, who is expecting her first baby with Cory Tran, turned towards the couple's friend, interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk to help design the house. Read more

Priyanka Chopra flaunts steamy ‘water baby’ looks in yellow monokini, red bikini

Currently in Spain to shoot her upcoming Hollywood film Citadel, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed a day off with mother Madhu Chopra, her pet dog Diana, British actor Osy Ikhile and costume designer Sara Sensoy in Valencia. Read more