News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee chalks up new rule for the Trinamool Congress and all the latest news

One person, one post: Mamata Banerjee chalks up new decree for Trinamool Congress

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has chalked up a new rule for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), wherein a member of the party will be allowed to hold only one party post at any given time, TMC sources said. Read more

'They will start as favourites': VVS Laxman names his pick for India vs New Zealand WTC final

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said India will start as favourites in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand starting on June 18 in Southampton, England. Read more

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar share pics from her simple, intimate mehendi ceremony

Actor Yami Gautam has shared more pictures from her recent, secret wedding. She and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate wedding on Friday. Read more

TikTok’s updated privacy policy in the US gives it permission to collect biometric data from users

TikTok has updated its privacy policy in the US and has introduced a section that states that the app “may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information” from its users’ content. And this includes data like “faceprints and voiceprints”. Read more

Why effective vaccination drive is crucial in helping Indian economy recover

The Indian economy expanded by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The economy had contracted by 7.3% in the financial year 2021. The second wave of Covid-19 wreaked havoc. Watch here