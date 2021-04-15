News updates from HT: MP minister shocker on Covid-19 deaths and all latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'People get old, they have to die': MP minister shocker on Covid-19 deaths

Madhya Pradesh minister Prem Singh Patel on Thursday delivered a shocker on deaths from coronavirus in the country and said that while nobody can stop the virus deaths from occurring, "people get old and have to die".

Centre releases list of top 20 states with highest Covid-19 cases

The central government on Thursday ranked states/union territories in India on the basis of confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases that have been reported. The list was released by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting via its #IndiaFightsCoronahandle on Twitter.

PLA reluctant to restore April 2020 status at Gogra, post-US Kabul a new theatre

The 11th round of India-China military talks on disengagement and de-escalation from Gogra-Hot Springs area of East Ladakh did not yield the required result with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) reluctant to restore April 2020 status quo along the 1597-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector.

SC orders CBI probe in 1994 espionage case against Nambi Narayanan

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 1994 espionage case against former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.

David Warner fumes as Harshal Patel continues to bowl despite 2 beamers, SRH coach explains why umpires were right

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner fumed after the umpires let Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel continue to bowl despite bowling two no balls because of waist-high full tosses during an IPL 2021 match in Chennai on Wednesday. According to the rules – changed in 2017 – a bowler will be barred from bowling in the match after receiving two warnings from the umpires for bowling waist-high full tosses or beamers in the same match.

Khushi Kapoor is the ultimate Gen Z fashionista, these sunkissed pics are proof

Khushi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor are the ultimate Gen Z fashion icons at the moments. The two sisters have drool-worthy on-trend wardrobes which are full of mini skirts, distressed jeans, statement outfits and beautiful tops. Every time the two share new images on social media, they end up making headlines and that is what Khushi’s latest post is doing.

Shaan takes a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs, says they have no 'musicality'

Singer Shaan said that the standard of music in the country has been lowered and seemed to take a dig at rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. While Shaan did not directly name Honey, he cited the songs Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance, saying that they had no ‘musicality’.

