Khushi Kapoor is the ultimate Gen Z fashionista, these sunkissed pics are proof

Khushi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor are the ultimate Gen Z fashion icons at the moments. The two sisters have drool-worthy on-trend wardrobes which are full of mini skirts, distressed jeans, statement outfits and beautiful tops. Every time the two share new images on social media, they end up making headlines and that is what Khushi’s latest post is doing.

The stunner who is currently in New York, pursuing her education, recently shared images and a clip on Instagram while welcoming summers in the Big Apple. The first image showed a sunkissed Khushi sitting in her room while looking absolutely breathtaking. For the picture, she opted to wear a yellow satin T-shirt featuring a plunging neckline and a collar. The 20-year-old teamed it with a pair of light blue distressed denims.

She accessorised the outfit with a delicate gold necklace and a pair of matching hoop earrings. Khushi opted to flaunt her natural beauty in the image and was seen sans-makeup. She completed the ensemble by leaving her middle-parted slightly wavy hair down. The other pictures in the post showcased the beauty of New York. Khushi shared the post with the caption, “Hello summer (sic).”

Her sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor also took to the comments section and left an adorable note on the post. She wrote, “Can you come back and say hello to me also (sic). Anurag Kashyap’s daughter and Khushi's BFF Aaliyah Kashyap also wrote, “miss u (sic),” on the post.

Comments on the post(Instagram/khushi05k)

Check out some of the other looks of Khushi that prove she is a fashionista in the making:

Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi. She is the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. She is even cousins with Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

