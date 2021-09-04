News updates from HT: Mumbai becomes first district to administer 1 crore Covid vaccine doses and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai becomes first district to administer 1 crore Covid vaccine doses

Mumbai became the first district in the country to reach the milestone of 1 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark. According to data uploaded on the CoWIN portal, Mumbai has administered vaccine doses to 1,00,63,497 people. Read More

Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal wins gold medal, Singhraj Adana wins silver in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event

India's Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana claimed two medals for India in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1. Read More

PM Modi likely to visit US this month, meet President Joe Biden: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States at the end of September, according to a report by Hindustan Times' sister website Livehindustan. Read More

Ratan Tata dismisses news of him advocating linking liquor sale to Aadhar Card

Ratan Tata has once again taken on fake news by busting a social media post falsely attributed to him. Read More

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan auditions with Deepika Padukone for Farah Khan, recreates 'ek chutki sindoor' scene

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone recreated the 'ek chutki sindoor ki keemat' scene for Farah Khan on KBC. In a new promo from the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh hosted Deepika and Farah. Read More

Dakota Johnson in sheer embellished silver gown looks bold and beautiful at Venice Film Festival

American actor Dakota Johnson arrived in Venice, Italy, to attend the premiere of her latest film, The Lost Daughter, at the 78th Annual Venice International Film Festival. Read More