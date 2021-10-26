News updates from HT: Mumbai Police to probe Sameer Wankhede-Nawab Malik allegations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai Police to probe Sameer Wankhede-Nawab Malik allegations, counter-allegations

Mumbai Police officers said in the past 48-hours, they have received six complaints in which allegations were made against both — Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede. Read more

He can get me shot, can’t do anything else: Nitish on Lalu’s ‘visarjan’ claim

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Tuesday took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav over the latter’s “visarjan” remark. Read more

Imran Khan names new ISI chief ending standoff with Pakistan Army

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the next chief of the ISI agency, ending an unprecedented standoff on the issue with the powerful army. Read more

T20 World Cup: After India's loss to Pakistan, Sourav Ganguly talks about the extra bowler issue

Sourav Ganguly knows all about being at the receiving end of angry supporters, and appealed to the Indian cricket fan to take the defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup sportingly. Read more

Paresh Rawal says wife Swaroop was his boss' daughter, reveals how he proposed: 'Don't do this futile exercise with me'

Actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about his love story with his wife, former actor Swaroop Sampat. In a new interview, Paresh said that he had told his friend that he will marry her and they ended up tying the knot 12 years later. Read more

Man showered with offers after posting quirky job application video

What would you do when you are looking for a job? Probably create a profile on a job portal and scroll through vacancies and apply. But this man did something very unique to draw the attention of the potential recruiters. Read more