News updates from HT: Navy recovers 300kg drugs worth 3,000 cr from vessel and all the latest news

Navy recovers 300 kg narcotics worth ₹3,000 crore from fishing vessel

The Indian Navy on Monday said that it has recovered 300 kg of narcotics from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, news agency ANI reported. The value of seized drugs is approximately ₹3000 crore, ANI reported quoting officials in the navy. Read more

Chhattisgarh begins mandatory Covid testing for anyone entering the state

Chhattisgarh has started testing everyone entering the state through air, road and rail routes for Covid-19 virus beginning Monday as it struggles to cope with the shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir with over 2.25 lakh infections and 1,993 deaths reported in the last one month alone, said officials. Read more

‘Request Election Commission with folded hands to hold next three election phases in one day’ says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday once again asked the Election Commission (EC) with “folded hands” that the remaining three phases of the West Bengal assembly elections be held in one day. Banerjee further urged the EC to at least conduct these elections in two days and save at least one day. Read more

Congress attacks Harsh Vardhan for letter to Manmohan Singh

The Congress hit out at Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, calling his response former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s letter to PM Modi a “cheap retort”. Read more

LaLiga condemns the proposal for Super League: Full Statement

LaLiga on Monday condemned the proposal of the European Super League describing it as a "breakaway elitist European competition". The proposal was announced by 12 top European clubs - AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur - including in a press release. Read more

Disha Patani soaks up Maldives sun, flaunts her oiled up body in skimpy bikini

Bharat star Disha Patani is known for being a fitness fanatic, and the Bollywood beauty is constantly posting about her fitness routine or showing off her toned bod via her social media feeds. Read more

Kareena Kapoor says she once put on 8 kgs after a trip to Tuscany: 'It’s in my family to put on weight easily'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has said that putting on weight easily runs in her family, and therefore, they have to be conscious of what they eat. Kareena was featured as a guest on cooking show Star vs Food, and she talked about how she gained 8 kgs on a trip to Italy in 2019. Read more

Tina Ambani shares warm birthday greetings for brother-in-law Mukesh Ambani

On the occasion of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s birthday today, Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share a warm birthday wish complete with two beautiful pictures. Tina shared a heartfelt message along with the pictures showing her with husband Anil Ambani and brother-in-law Mukesh Ambani. Read more