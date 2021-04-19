Navy recovers 300 kg narcotics worth 3,000 crore from fishing vessel

The Indian Navy on Monday said that it has recovered 300 kg of narcotics from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, news agency ANI reported. The value of seized drugs is approximately ₹3000 crore, ANI reported quoting officials in the navy.

The recovery was made by INS Suvarna, which was on patrolling duty in the Arabian Sea.

The navy said that Suvarna encountered a fishing vessel with suspicious movements. "To investigate the vessel, the ship’s team conducted boarding and search operation, which led to the seizure of more than 300 Kgs of narcotics substances," it said in a statement released by ANI.

The boat with its crew has been escorted to the nearest port of Kochi in Kerala for further investigation.

The navy has not disclosed the exact location from where the seizure was effected, or the day.

"This is a major catch, not only in terms of the quantity and cost, but also from the perspective of disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards the Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan destinations," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.