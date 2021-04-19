‘Request Election Commission with folded hands to hold next three election phases in one day’ says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday once again asked the Election Commission (EC) with “folded hands” that the remaining three phases of the West Bengal assembly elections be held in one day. Banerjee further urged the EC to at least conduct these elections in two days and save at least one day.

"With folded hands, I request the EC to hold the next three phases on a single day. If not one day, conduct it in two days and save one day,” Banerjee was quoted by PTI as saying.

The last phases of Bengal polls are scheduled to be held on April 22, 26, and 29. The ruling Trinamool Congress had opposed the EC’s decision to conduct elections in eight phases at a time when the number of coronavirus disease cases rose exponentially. Banerjee took to Twitter on April 15 to urge the commission to hold the remaining phases of polls at one go.

“Now, in view of the huge surge in Covid-19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in One go. This will protect the people from further exposure to Covid-19,” Banerjee had tweeted.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Dinajpur, Banerjee asked the commission to protect public health as the second wave continues to sweep through the country.

"Please don't take your decision based on what the BJP says... Please ensure that you protect public health by curtailing the poll schedule, even if it is by one day," Banerjee said at the rally, according to PTI.

“Why didn't you (PM Modi) make plans to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the last six months? You have to answer this. The Prime Minister is responsible for the second wave of Covid-19. If he had shown responsibility at the right time then this wouldn't have happened,” Banerjee added.

As cases surge across the country continued political rallies in poll-bound states and have invited harsh criticisms from all quarters. Banerjee announced on Monday that she would not organise any big rallies or roadshows in Kolkata to avoid large gatherings. The duration of her rallies would also be reduced.

Last Friday, the Election Commission put a ban on rallies, public meetings, street plays and nukkad sabhas between 7pm and 10am every day. It also increased the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours for the last three phases.

West Bengal reported 8,419 new Covid cases on Sunday, the highest daily count in the state since the outbreak in 2020. Kolkata reported around 2,200 cases.