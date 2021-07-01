News updates from HT: Nirmala Sitharaman dubs enhanced tax collection 'new normal' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On GST day, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says enhanced tax collection is 'new normal'

India is marking 'GST Day' on Thursday, i.e. July 1 to mark the completion of four years since the rollout of the historic tax reform. Read More

'Not much data to suggest Delta Plus can cause more deaths': AIIMS director

The Delta Plus variant of coronavirus (Covid-19), which has been tagged as a “variant of concern” by the central government, has spread fear among the citizens of the country due to its higher transmissibility and resistance to some vaccines. Read More

A year since the TikTok ban, India set to stay the course on Chinese apps

On June 29, 2020, just over a year ago, Union minister for electronics and information technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, launched what he termed “India’s digital strike” against China. Read More

Dropping Rishabh Pant's catch was like dropping WTC title, it was 'horrible,' reveals New Zealand's Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee revealed that he thought he had dropped the World Test Championship after slipping an easy catch of India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on the Reserve Day of the WTC final in Southampton. Read More

Taapsee Pannu recalls dad's awkwardness at watching films with 'explicit scenes' with teenage daughters around

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane's new film, Haseen Dillruba, pays homage to Hindi pulp thrillers. Read More

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Chetak Electric's home turf of Pune

Until now, the iQube electric scooter was only limited to select cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, and now TVS Motor Company has introduced the battery-powered scooter in Pune as well, at a price tag of ₹1,10,898 (on-road). Read More

Woman’s wedding pic prompts online game of tic-tac-toe. Know why

A picture shared by woman has turned into a source of Twitter chatter. In fact, it prompted people to start an online game of tic-tac-toe. Read More