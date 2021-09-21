News updates from HT: No indication of 3rd Covid wave in Maharashtra, says minister and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No indication of potential 3rd wave yet in Maharashtra: Minister

As active Covid-19 cases dipped below 42,000 for the first time in seven months, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there was no indication of a third wave hitting the state as of now.

Coal scam case: Delhi HC to hear Abhishek Banerjee’s plea challenging ED summons

The Delhi high court will on Tuesday hear a plea filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira, challenging summons issued to them by the Enforcement Directorate.

Joe Biden to deliver maiden UNGA address as US President today

US President Joe Biden will be delivering his maiden address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

'He will be a key factor; going to play in near future for India': Kohli says performance of KKR player a 'great sign'

Kolkata Knight Riders spoiled Virat Kohli's 200th IPL game as they steamrolled Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in Match 31 in Abu Dhabi.

Divya Agarwal says Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s is ‘reality show pairing’, can’t be compared with her and Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal, who became the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss OTT, grabbed eyeballs with her ongoing feud with friend-turned-rival Shamita Shetty on the show.

Madhuri Dixit in ₹1.8 lakh floral saree and bustier is ethereal beyond words, all pics

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's repertoire is packed with diverse picks, but it is her ethnic wardrobe that always wins the hearts of her fans online.

USA to ease travel rules for vaccinated people; UK-India talks over new rules

In an encouraging sign, the United States of America announced that it would ease travel rules for vaccinated foreign nationals from November 2021.

