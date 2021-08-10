News updates from HT: OBC Bill likely to be passed in Lok Sabha today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

OBC Bill likely to be passed in Lok Sabha today

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Dr Virender Kumar will move the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill for passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Read More

India says UN report on climate change a clarion call: 10 points

Global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control, a UN climate panel said in its report on Monday. Read More

Powered by Pakistan, Taliban racing towards Kabul

With its weapons, logistics and medical supplies intact from Pakistan, the Taliban are on a military rampage in north Afghanistan with the objective of cutting off Ashraf Ghani government's trade revenue and supply lines from Central Asia and Iran. Read More

'Getting out on first ball is no big deal': Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Virat Kohli's form

India captain Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch at this point. It has been since November 2019 that Kohli has been unable to score a hundred, and while he has been among the runs in the home Tests series, his form in away Tests has not been the best. Read More

Akshay Kumar trolls Kapil Sharma after comedian claims actor sought blessings for BellBottom by touching his feet

A picture of Akshay Kumar supposedly touching Kapil Sharma's feet on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared by the comedian-TV host on Instagram. Read More

Ather opens its proprietary fast-charging connector to rival electric scooters

Ather Energy on Tuesday informed that it has opened it proprietary fast-charging connector to electric scooters from rival brands in a bid to promote quicker EV adoption in India. Read More