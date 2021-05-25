News updates from HT: Obscure US firm offers $500 billion investment in India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Humble appeal to beloved PM Modi: Obscure firm offers to invest $500 bn

A little-known company based in the US has made a “Humble Appeal to our Beloved and Hon'ble Prime Minister”, saying it wants to invest $500 billion in equity into India's National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). Read more

Illegal phone tapping: Mumbai Police record Rashmi Shukla’s statement in Hyderabad

The Mumbai cyber police have recorded the statement of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping and confidential report leak. Read more

Odisha starts massive evacuation drive ahead of cyclone Yaas landfall

Odisha has started a massive evacuation exercise in the coastal districts ahead of Cyclone Yaas’ arrival by Wednesday noon. Read more

‘Even Kohli knew that if I bat on, we will win’; Suryakuamar ‘happy’ to be sledged by Virat in IPL 2020

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav recently recalled an incident from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in which he was sledged by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli. Read more

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched in India. Price & specifications here

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday launched the all-new 2021 Bonneville Bobber at ₹11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Bobber brings forward a range of significant updates inside out. Read more

‘Let your mind wander’: Nasa’s latest share showcases unexplored galaxies light years away from Earth

‘Are we really alone in this vast universe?’- This question may have popped up in your mind while looking up at the star-studded night sky. We may not be experts in this matter but trust Nasa to expand your horizon of thinking with their latest share featuring a galaxy cluster far away from our Earth. Read more

Covid: Uttar Pradesh resident infected with black, white & yellow fungus

After cases of black and white fungus being reported from across the country, now a case of yellow fungus has been detected in man from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Watch here