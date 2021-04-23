News updates from HT: Over 135 million vaccine doses administered in India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm on Friday (April 23, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India has administered over 135 million vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 135 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday evening even as the country registered a new single-day record, forcing the Supreme Court to call it a “national emergency”. Read More

PM conducts high-level review meeting with CMs of worst Covid-affected states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of states and Union Territories which reported a high number of Covid-19 cases on Friday. The meeting comes at a time when the nation is reporting more than three lakh cases for the past week and is also reporting a high number of fatalities. Read More

Antilia bomb scare, Hiran murder case: Another Mumbai Police officer arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more Mumbai Police officer in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Thane trader Mansukh Hiran’s murder case. Read More

At least 13 Covid-19 patients killed in fire at ICU of Maharashtra hospital

At least 13 Covid patients died in a fire at the ICU unit of a hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar. The blaze broke out on the second floor of four-storey Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar. Watch here

Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest, Kubbra Sait, Jacqueline Fernandez pay tribute

Bandish Bandits and Kya Kehna actor Amit Mistry has died. The news of demise was confirmed by actor Kubbra Sait on Twitter. Read More

MI5 reveals ‘secret to successful spying’ in first Insta post. Share goes viral

MI5, United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, has recently joined Instagram and their first post on ‘secret to successful spying’ has prompted people to share various reactions. They also shared a picture that gives a glimpse inside the agency’s London headquarters. Read More

'He has got class and ability': Gavaskar identifies batsman who could play for India 'sooner rather than later'

Royal Challengers Bangalore mauled Rajasthan Royals on Thursday to win their fourth straight game of Indian Premier League 2021. RCB restricted RR to a total of 177 runs after an impressive performance from Indian seamers Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. But the real star of the show was Devdutt Padikkal, who slammed his maiden IPL ton against RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read More