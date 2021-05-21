News updates from HT: Over 5.7 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B to be available in June, says Centre and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 5.7 lakh black fungus drug vials will be available in June, says Centre as mucormycosis emerges as grave threat

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday talked about mucormycosis and how it is emerging as a new challenge, the Centre said it has taken a slew of measures to ensure mucormycosis medicine Amphotericin-B is available in the country adequately. Read More

Antilia bomb scare: Vaze’s colleague Riyazuddin Kazi dismissed from service

Assistant police inspector Riyaz Hisamuddin Kazi, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Antilia bomb scare and subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, has been summarily dismissed from service. Read More

China says it will approve Dalai Lama’s successor

China on Friday indicated that it would choose the successor to the India-based Dalai Lama through “drawing lots from the golden urn” with the candidate subject to the approval of the Communist Party China (CPC)-ruled central government. Read More

'We were there till Hardik was there': Chahal explains why he and Kuldeep no longer play together for India

The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav had a lot of success playing together. Read More

Aditya takes dig at Amit Kumar, asks Kumar Sanu if he really liked Indian Idol

Aditya Narayan, host of singing reality show Indian Idol, has taken a dig at RJ Amit Kumar on the latest episode of Indian Idol 12. Read More

Amid Covid vaccine shortage, Jaishankar to visit U.S: What’s on the agenda

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is set to head to the U.S. for a 4-day visit from May 24-28. Watch