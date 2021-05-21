News updates from HT: Over 5.7 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B to be available in June, says Centre and all the latest news
Over 5.7 lakh black fungus drug vials will be available in June, says Centre as mucormycosis emerges as grave threat
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday talked about mucormycosis and how it is emerging as a new challenge, the Centre said it has taken a slew of measures to ensure mucormycosis medicine Amphotericin-B is available in the country adequately.
Antilia bomb scare: Vaze’s colleague Riyazuddin Kazi dismissed from service
Assistant police inspector Riyaz Hisamuddin Kazi, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Antilia bomb scare and subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, has been summarily dismissed from service.
China says it will approve Dalai Lama’s successor
China on Friday indicated that it would choose the successor to the India-based Dalai Lama through "drawing lots from the golden urn" with the candidate subject to the approval of the Communist Party China (CPC)-ruled central government.
'We were there till Hardik was there': Chahal explains why he and Kuldeep no longer play together for India
The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav had a lot of success playing together.
Aditya takes dig at Amit Kumar, asks Kumar Sanu if he really liked Indian Idol
Aditya Narayan, host of singing reality show Indian Idol, has taken a dig at RJ Amit Kumar on the latest episode of Indian Idol 12.
Amid Covid vaccine shortage, Jaishankar to visit U.S: What’s on the agenda
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is set to head to the U.S. for a 4-day visit from May 24-28.
Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors
Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts
This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up
Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause