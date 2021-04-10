News updates from HT: PM Modi addresses rally in Bengal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP only party to get ideological energy from Bengal's soil, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) derives its ideological energy from the soil of West Bengal while addressing a rally in the poll-bound state’s Krishnanagar.

Sonia Gandhi meets CMs of Congress-led states, reviews Covid-19 crisis

A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting his concerns over the ‘snail paced’ vaccination drive and ‘vaccine starvation’ in the country, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi said that the Modi government had ‘mismanaged’ the Covid-19 situation.

‘Allergic to good suggestion!’: Rahul Gandhi’s another jibe at Centre over Covid-19 vaccine

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his attack on the Central government and said the Centre’s “failed policies” have led to a “terrible second wave of Corona in the country”. In a tweet on Saturday, Gandhi said “migrant workers are forced to flee again”.

Andhra CM’s sister announces launch of party in Telangana, vows to get rid of KCR’s rule

Announcing the launch of a new regional party in Telangana, YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday vowed to help the people of the state get rid of the feudal regime of K Chandrasekhar Rao and bring back “Rajanna Rajyam” (the rule of her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy).

Anand Mahindra shares animal video with an interesting caption. Seen it yet?

“It’s supposed to be just a cute animal video but I think the world may have discovered a new form of energy,” this is how a post by business tycoon Anand Mahindra starts. Shared on Twitter, the post also contains a super cute video showcasing several goats wagging their tails while having their meals.

CSK vs DC: 'Boundary machine' Dhawan eyes milestone in opener against Dhoni & Co

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will have a big role to play when he opens the batting for Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 season opener against MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings. Dhawan was in top form last season and finished IPL 2020 as the second highest-run getter. In the process he also became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to hit centuries in consecutive matches.

Dolby, Hungama Music on bringing premium audio experience to Indian listeners

Dolby recently announced it is partnering with Hungama Music to integrate Dolby Atmos with the music streaming service. Through this collaboration, Hungama Music users with Dolby Atmos-supported devices will be able to listen to music with this technology. It’s available for both free and premium Hungama Music users.

11th hour promotions: Tamannaah Bhatia ups summer fashion in ₹51k floral maxi

Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been flitting across the country for the promotions of her upcoming webseries 11th hour. The actor recently took to her Instagram feed to share images of herself looking stunning in a floral printed maxi dress really bringing "that summer feeling" to her fans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Prince Philip: 'You will be greatly missed'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid their tribute to Prince Philip. The patriarch of Britain's royal family and husband to Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday at 99, the Buckingham Palace had said.

