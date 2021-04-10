BJP only party to get ideological energy from Bengal's soil, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) derives its ideological energy from the soil of West Bengal while addressing a rally in the poll-bound state’s Krishnanagar.

"Here in every particle, there are stories of our faith, our philosophy, our spirituality. The BJP is the only party in the country whose ideological energy has been getting from the soil of West Bengal," PM Modi said in his address.

The BJP has come into existence with the blessings of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, PM Modi said. The Prime Minister added that his party is fortunate that the people of Bengal are going to give them the opportunity to serve Bengal.

"After decades of a long wait, the Mahayagya of Asol Poriborton has started in Bengal," PM Modi said. "After years of bloodshed, fear, atrocity and goondaism, Bengal will now walk towards peace and progress to fulfil the vision of 'Sonar Bangla'. This land will be freed of mafia, cow traffickers and infiltration," he added.

Accusing chief minister Mamata Banerjee of violence and abuse, PM Modi said, "Today, Didi is abusing the Central Corps. Today, Didi is abusing EVM. The situation is now at a stage where Didi has started abusing the polling agents of her own party today." "She is so desperate that she is defaming Bengal's voters. Didi, the people of Bengal don't expect you to have sensitivity any more," the PM said.

In a scathing attack at the state's ruling party, PM Modi said, "What did the TMC government give to the youth of Bengal—unemployment, riots, lathis, and now, insults. Even the minority classes that Didi continued to serve are also in distress due to cut money and syndicate”.

In his direct jibe at Mamata, Modi said, "Respected Didi, remember, this is Bengal of 2021. Now you will not be allowed to play with democracy. The more you are trying to frighten the people of Bengal, the more people are coming together to defeat you."

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts during the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. Votes will be counted on May 2.