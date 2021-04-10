IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shares animal video with an interesting caption. Seen it yet?
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video.(Screengrab)
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video.(Screengrab)
trending

Anand Mahindra shares animal video with an interesting caption. Seen it yet?

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video Anand Mahindra shared.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 04:06 PM IST

“It’s supposed to be just a cute animal video but I think the world may have discovered a new form of energy,” this is how a post by business tycoon Anand Mahindra starts. Shared on Twitter, the post also contains a super cute video showcasing several goats wagging their tails while having their meals.

In the next following lines, Mahindra wrote “#Tailpower. Hitch those wagging tails to a turbine & presto, you have electricity.” There is a possibility that after seeing the adorable video you will find yourself nodding in agreement.

Take a look at the super sweet clip:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 75,000 views – and counting. The share has also accumulated over 6,000 likes. People couldn’t stop sharing all kinds of funny replies to the post. There were many who wrote about the cuteness of the clip.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “In fact lots of power can be generated by using tails of those cutties,” agreed another. “It's how they showcase their love for food,” shared a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra cute twitter video

Related Stories

The video has prompted people to share hilarious reactions.(Screengrab)
The video has prompted people to share hilarious reactions.(Screengrab)
trending

Dog’s reaction on seeing Darth Vader for first time will leave you splits. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:01 PM IST
The video of dog's reaction on seeing Star Wars' Darth Vader has gathered over 4.4 million views till now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP