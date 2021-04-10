Anand Mahindra shares animal video with an interesting caption. Seen it yet?

“It’s supposed to be just a cute animal video but I think the world may have discovered a new form of energy,” this is how a post by business tycoon Anand Mahindra starts. Shared on Twitter, the post also contains a super cute video showcasing several goats wagging their tails while having their meals.

In the next following lines, Mahindra wrote “#Tailpower. Hitch those wagging tails to a turbine & presto, you have electricity.” There is a possibility that after seeing the adorable video you will find yourself nodding in agreement.

Take a look at the super sweet clip:

It’s supposed to be just a cute animal video but I think the world may have discovered a new form of energy: #tailpower Hitch those wagging tails to a turbine & presto, you have electricity... 😊 pic.twitter.com/7r6m1RjkTn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 10, 2021

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 75,000 views – and counting. The share has also accumulated over 6,000 likes. People couldn’t stop sharing all kinds of funny replies to the post. There were many who wrote about the cuteness of the clip.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “In fact lots of power can be generated by using tails of those cutties,” agreed another. “It's how they showcase their love for food,” shared a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

A positive view in everything. Great feel sir!! pic.twitter.com/gHRbF5MZk0 — Thangadurai Arunachalam (@Thangadurai3141) April 10, 2021

So adorable. Loved that piece of work 💗🥰 — SHIV MANGAL GUPTA (@Shivmangal496) April 10, 2021

So cute synchronised tail wagging. — Dr.Ramesh Patel (@pnhin) April 10, 2021

Woow.....just amazing 👌👌👌👌👌 — Nakul Arjun Dapke (@DapkeNakul) April 10, 2021

What do you think of the video?

