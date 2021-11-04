News updates from HT: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans at J&K's Nowshera and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

I join family to spend Diwali every year, PM Modi tells jawans at J&K's Nowshera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he wished to celebrate Diwali with family members and hence, he joins soldiers at the borders every year on the occasion. The Prime Minister, who reached Nowshera in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir a while ago, said he brought along with him the blessing of crores of Indians for the jawans there. Read More

Adi Shankaracharya’s statue to be unveiled at Kedarnath

Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s 12 feet tall statue at Kedarnath, weighing 35 tonnes, has been made by Mysore-based sculptors from Chlorite Schist Stone, which is known to withstand rain, sunshine, and harsh climate, said tourism officials. The statue, to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5, has been polished with coconut water to bring out its shine, the officials added. Read More

Somebody intended to ‘sabotage': Lawyer on tragedy on Baldwin movie set

A lawyer for the armorer who oversaw weapons used on the "Rust" movie set suggested on Wednesday that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer. Read More

India's Covid-19 tally rises by 12,885; positivity rate at 1.21%

India's Covid-19 tally saw a marginal rise on Thursday as the country reported 12,885 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, the numbers updated on the Union health ministry's website showed. On Wednesday, there were 11,903 cases in the same span of time. Read More

Chris Hemsworth is punching his ‘way through jet lag,’ like this…

Chris Hemsworth knows a quick fix to jet lags. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by high intensity workouts, is often spotted working out in animal mode at his gym. Chris’s pictures and videos, fresh from his fitness routine, are extremely motivating for his Instagram family. Read More

‘Best wishes to my partner in many enjoyable stand’: VVS congratulates Dravid after appointment as new India coach

Batting stalwart Rahul Dravid was appointed as the new coach of Team India, a decision BCCI announced while Virat Kohli and co. were playing against Afghanistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday evening.

Dravid, who has featured in 164 tests and 344 ODIs, will take the reign from Ravi Shastri after the conclusion of the World Cup. Read More

Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani light up celebrations, see pics

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her residence on Wednesday night. Many celebrities were in attendance, including television stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, and others. Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen at the festivities. Read More