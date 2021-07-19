News updates from HT: PM Modi, PM Deuba agree to enhance India-Nepal cooperation and all the latest news





Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi, PM Deuba agree to enhance India-Nepal cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Delta variant ‘primarily responsible’ for Covid-19 second wave, says govt expert

The Delta variant (or B.1.617.2 strain) of the coronavirus was “primarily responsible” for the second wave of Covid-19 in India, Dr NK Arora, co-chair of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said. Read more

Ind vs SL 2nd ODI: India eye 9th consecutive series win over Sri Lanka to continue domination

During the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo on Sunday, commentators were having a discussion about the head-to-head record between the two teams. Read more

'Salman Khan giving relationship advice is like me giving advice on how to be a star': Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan had a self-deprecating answer to a question during an interview, where he played Most Likely To. Arbaaz was asked who in his family is the most likely to 'give the worst relationship advice'. Read more

Suzuki to launch its first electric vehicle in India by 2025: Reports

Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor Corp is likely to enter the electric vehicle market in India by 2025. Read more

Varun Dhawan’s pull-ups video will inspire you to crush your fitness goals

Seizing the opportunity for strengthening his back, shoulders and arms, Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan was seen engaging in a robust workout session while pulling up bare-chested to shoot for an advertorial. Read more

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think

Several inspiring quotes can make one take control of their lives in a positive way. This share by business tycoon Anand Mahindra is all about one such positive quote. Read more

Lok Sabha: PM Modi's statement on new ministers disrupted by Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to give formal introduction of new ministers in his Cabinet. However, his statement was disrupted by protesting members of the Opposition parties. Watch here