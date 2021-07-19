Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
Anand Mahindra tweeted the inspiring quote on July 19.
Anand Mahindra tweeted the inspiring quote on July 19.
trending

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think

  • "When we’re young, we’re more willing to view everything as an adventure. Never lose that youthfulness,” Mahindra wrote in the caption.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 04:39 PM IST

Several inspiring quotes can make one take control of their lives in a positive way. This share by business tycoon Anand Mahindra is all about one such positive quote. Shared on Twitter, Mahindra’s post is something that can lead you to a deep trail of thoughts.

“’The only difference between an ordeal and an adventure is attitude.’ When we’re young, we’re more willing to view everything as an adventure. Never lose that youthfulness,” Mahindra wrote in the caption. He mentioned that the quote was by Bob Bitchin.

The post has been concluded with the hashtag #MondayMotivation.

Take a look at the post:

Shared some 11 hours ago, the post has garnered over 1,400 likes and tons of reactions. People loved the message and shared their versions of Monday motivation quotes. “My sis might need this, sending her the screen-shot asap. Thank you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very true,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.