News updates from HT: PM Modi speaks to Bengal Guv on post-poll violence, and all the latest news

PM Modi speaks to Bengal Governor as BJP calls post-poll violence unprecedented

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar about the “alarmingly worrisome” law and order situation in West Bengal as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for “unprecedented” post-election violence in the state. Read more

Odisha IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak compulsorily retired for corruption

Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Abhay Kant Pathak, in jail since November last year for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, was forced to retire on Monday after the Centre approved the state government’s recommendations for the same. Read more

No Covid vaccine for flying crew, we will stop work: AI pilots to management

The Air India Airbus pilot’s union has warned the management that they will stop work if Air India fails to set up Covid vaccination camps on a national level for the flying crew on priority. Read more

Skoda likely to launch 2021 Kushaq SUV, 2021 Octavia sedan within a few weeks

Skoda's two upcoming cars for India - the new generation Octavia sedan and the Kushaq SUV - will start to reach the dealers soon. Zac Hollis, the Director of Skoda Auto India, has confirmed that customers will be able to see both cars in flesh at showrooms soon. Read more﻿

'We'll find a way to send back overseas players': IPL chairman

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brajesh Patel on Tuesday assured that the BCCI will ‘find a way’ to arrange for the return of overseas player after the tournament was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble. Read more

Bipasha Basu shares 3 valuable steps to prepare you for taking Covid-19 vaccine

Ever since the mass vaccination drive kickstarted in India from May 1, the fear, anxiety and dilemma not only about its after effects but also about how to prepare one’s body to minimise the adverse results after getting the Covid-19 vaccine shots is brewing around and that is when Bipasha Basu stepped up to share three valuable steps regarding the same. Read more

Supriya Pathak recalls first time she met six-year-old Shahid Kapoor: 'We never really lived together'

Actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur's wife, actor Supriya Pathak, has spoken about her equation with his son, Shahid Kapoor, and Shahid's wife and two children. She said that her bond with him goes beyond that of a mother and a son. Read more

Florida man drives 300 miles before realising an owl was stuck in his truck

Sometimes animals and birds find themselves stuck in some sticky spots where they need humans to step in. Case in point, this horned owl that got stuck in a truck and had to be rescued carefully. The incident that happened in Florida was shared on Facebook by Conservancy of Southwest Florida. The rescue story may leave you amazed. Read more

Watch: India receives 5th consignment of 545 oxygen concentrators from the US