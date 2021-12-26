News updates from HT: PM Modi to address nation in year’s last Mann Ki Baat episode today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address nation in year’s last Mann Ki Baat episode today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, at 11am on Sunday, address the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The latest edition of Mann Ki Baat will be its last for the year, and 84th overall. Read more

Rain, thunderstorms likely in several regions from today onwards. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted bad weather, induced by a fresh western disturbance and the accompanying cyclonic formation, in several parts of India from today onwards. Read more

Before India, these countries started inoculating kids against Covid-19

India will vaccinate children between 15-18 years against Covid-19 from January 3, 2022, amid rising cases linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. Read more

'Had many big questions, no one told me why I was dropped': Harbhajan opens up on 'sad story of Indian cricket'

Harbhajan Singh on Friday pulled down curtains on his illustrious career, signing off with 711 international wickets under his belt. During his 23-year stint the off-spinner won two World Cups -- the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011. Read more

From Aryan Khan's arrest to Kangana Ranaut's Twitter ban: Controversies that kept Bollywood in news all year

All through this year, Bollywood celebrities were among the biggest newsmakers, although, not always for the best reasons. From FIRs to IT raids, arrests to social media bans, many stars saw themselves caught up in controversies. Here's revisiting the year that went by. Read more

Loved newlywed Katrina Kaif's floral dress for Christmas celebration with Vicky Kaushal? It costs ₹ 64k

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Christmas together in Mumbai on December 25. The Sardar Udham actor took to his Instagram page yesterday to share a loved up picture of him hugging his wife in front of a beautiful Christmas tree at their home. Read more

