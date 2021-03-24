News updates from HT: PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Assam today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Day after manifesto released, PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address election rallies in West Bengal and Assam, where assembly polls will be held in the coming weeks. Read more

1,000-year old Yadadri temple in Telangana gets complete makeover

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s dream to build a magnificent temple in the state that matches Tirumala, India’s richest temple in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, is going to be a reality soon. Read more

One year of lockdown: How country was halted due to Covid-19

On March 23 last year, the Centre announced the strictest measure in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic which had just started to ravage the country. India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be put under a "lockdown" from the next day. Read more

SC to hear Param Bir Singh's plea seeking CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh today

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday will hear former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations levelled by him against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Read more

Prasidh Krishna breaks 24-yr-old record to join long list of pacers shining on debut

Add Prasidh Krishna to a long and illustrious list of Karnataka fast bowlers to have turned out for India. A wiry frame belies the pace that the lanky bowler—he’s 6ft2—can generate, but Krishna, 25, was always earmarked for better things in life. Read more

Kangana Ranaut parties with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher on her birthday. See pics and videos

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who turned 34 on Tuesday, hosted a grand party at her place in Mumbai, after launching the trailer of her ambitious political biopic, Thalaivi. Anupam Kher also attended the bash and shared videos which Kangana has also re-shared on her Instagram Stories. Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, among many others, also in attendance. Read more

Eijaz Khan said he 'will never go near a woman' on Bigg Boss, then he fell for Pavitra Punia: 'I have to eat my words'

Actor Eijaz Khan, who found love on Bigg Boss 14, has explained how he came to eat his own words. Prior to entering the house, he'd said that he'd never fall for anyone, and had made peace with being single. But during the show, he fell in love with co-contestant Pavitra Punia. Read more

Farmers find cubs in sugarcane fields. How they were reunited with mama leopard

Farmers harvesting sugarcane in a village in Maharashtra found something strange in their fields - two tiny leopard cubs. A post about how the cubs were reunited with their mother has since won netizens’ hearts. Read more

Watch: India abstains from vote on Sri Lanka at UNHRC over civil war crimes