News updates from HT: PM Modi urges bolstering of indigenous defence manufacture and all the latest news
Focus should be on providing defence equipment to smaller nations: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday outlined that the country now has to step out from an import-dependent status and fast track its defence manufacturing capabilities as third-world nations with relatively small economies will look forward to India for their defence needs. Read More
Supreme Court stops NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal
The Supreme Court on Monday stopped the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from approving the Rs.24,713 crore deal between Kishore Biyani-led FRL and Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance Retail. Read More
Chhattisgarh CM sends proposals worth Rs.234cr for tribal development to Centre
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda requesting immediate approval of proposals worth Rs.234.18 crore. Read More
There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Ben Stokes
England are looking to bounce back in the four-match Test series against India. After comprehensively winning the first Test in Chennai. Read More
Neha Kakkar's summer dress worth Rs.999 is perfect for a casual day out
Neha Kakkar made for a beautiful bride and her wedding attires still serve as inspiration for a lot of brides-to-be. Read More
Smriti Irani trying to convince everyone Monday is a fun day is all of us
Are you groggily sitting in front of your laptop rubbing your eyes or have been rushing to get to work? Read More
Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared the first song from her upcoming movie, Roohi. Starring Janhvi as a woman possessed by a ghost. Read More
Watch: Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' concludes in Bikaner
The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise between the Indian and US Army, ‘Yudh Abhyas’ was held at Mahajan Field Firing Range at Rajasthan’s Bikaner. Watch
SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, told to deposit Rs2 crore security
Schools, colleges to remain shut in Nagpur till March 7 amid Covid-19 spike
Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi for ridiculing MGNREGA
PM Modi launches several oil and gas projects in poll-bound Assam
Testing increased at IGI Airport to help detect new Covid-19 variant
- The testing process has suddenly increased about 10-fold; earlier about 500-700 international passengers were being tested per day, the lab is now staring at 7,000 plus numbers.
Narayanasamy loses trust vote, Congress govt falls in Puducherry: What next?
- The Prime Minister, while addressing the webinar on effective implementation of budget provisions in the defence sector, outlined that India is manufacturing defence equipment to more than 40 nations.
Will not stake a claim to form the govt in Puducherry, says BJP
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after losing trust vote
Chhattisgarh CM sends proposals worth ₹234cr for tribal development to Centre
- Baghel wrote that the procurement of minor forest produce from tribals at minimum support price has played an important role in providing employment to tribals and forest dwellers during Covid-19 crisis.
Fuel prices unchanged for second straight day. Check rates in your city
Supreme Court to hear Amazon’s plea to stall Future-Reliance deal today
Maharashtra’s Amravati to go under week-long lockdown from today
Hathras gangrape case: CBI files status report before high court
