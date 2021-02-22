News updates from HT: PM Modi urges bolstering of indigenous defence manufacture and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Focus should be on providing defence equipment to smaller nations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday outlined that the country now has to step out from an import-dependent status and fast track its defence manufacturing capabilities as third-world nations with relatively small economies will look forward to India for their defence needs. Read More

Supreme Court stops NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal

The Supreme Court on Monday stopped the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from approving the Rs.24,713 crore deal between Kishore Biyani-led FRL and Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance Retail. Read More

Chhattisgarh CM sends proposals worth Rs.234cr for tribal development to Centre

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda requesting immediate approval of proposals worth Rs.234.18 crore. Read More

There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Ben Stokes

England are looking to bounce back in the four-match Test series against India. After comprehensively winning the first Test in Chennai. Read More

Neha Kakkar's summer dress worth Rs.999 is perfect for a casual day out

Neha Kakkar made for a beautiful bride and her wedding attires still serve as inspiration for a lot of brides-to-be. Read More

Smriti Irani trying to convince everyone Monday is a fun day is all of us

Are you groggily sitting in front of your laptop rubbing your eyes or have been rushing to get to work? Read More

Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared the first song from her upcoming movie, Roohi. Starring Janhvi as a woman possessed by a ghost. Read More

Watch: Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' concludes in Bikaner

The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise between the Indian and US Army, ‘Yudh Abhyas’ was held at Mahajan Field Firing Range at Rajasthan’s Bikaner. Watch