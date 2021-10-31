Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5 and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Devotees visiting Kedarnath temple amid heavy rains, in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.(Rameshwar Gaur)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 04:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath, one of the four famous Hindu shrines in Uttarakhand that make up the state’s holy Char Dham pilgrimage, on November 5, said an official aware of the details. Read more

Drugs-on-cruise case: Other than Aryan Khan, who all have got bail till now

The Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, which began with a raid by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this month, garnered enormous buzz across the country due to the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan. Read more

Delhi airport resumes flight operations from Terminal 1. Details here

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday finally reopened and resumed operations on Terminal 1 after more than 18 months of prolonged closure. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Urmila Matondkar is proud of Shah Rukh Khan for ‘grace, maturity’ he showed after son Aryan Khan's arrest

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar has shared how proud she is of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Twitter, she praised Shah Rukh for the ‘grace’ and ‘maturity’ he has shown since the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, earlier this month. Read more

‘Advantage to New Zealand there’: Ex-Aussie spinner explains why Kiwis have extra edge against Kohli's India

After going down against Pakistan in their opening clashes, both India and New Zealand will look to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track when they lock horns in Dubai on Sunday. Read more

Chyawanprash to amla murabba: Ways to add amla to your diet this winter

Winter is almost here and it's the best time to consume amla, a seasonal fruit. A powerhouse of nutrients, amla is one of the best sources of Vitamin C and an amazing antioxidant and immunity booster. Read more

Audi says high taxes an obstacle in growth of luxury car segment in India

German automaker Audi has said that high taxation has become a hindrance to the growth of the luxury car segment in India and the government should look into lowering the levies to help the sector to grow. Read more

‘India becoming fully capable of…’: PM Modi’s message on National Unity Day

While addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PM Modi said that India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi aryan khan delhi airport
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bypolls to 3 Rajya Sabha seats each in Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala on Nov 29

MP villages to pay for property, water, sanitation as state invokes old law

Zydus Cadila agrees to cut price per dose of its Covid vaccine to 265: Report

PM Modi's plane flies over Pak airspace, to return from Italy via same route
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP