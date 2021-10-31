Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5
PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5

The BJP has planned a nationwide programme to be held at the four Dhams, 12 Jyotirlingas and 86 prominent temples, established all across the country by Shri Adi Shankaracharya
Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district is considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva. PM Modi will visit the shrine on November 5. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 03:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath, one of the four famous Hindu shrines in Uttarakhand that make up the state’s holy Char Dham pilgrimage, on November 5, said an official aware of the details.

The PM will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple, inaugurate the samadhi (final resting place) of Shri Adi Shankaracharya, one of the most revered Hindu sages and ideologues, and also unveil his statue, he said. The samadhi has been reconstructed after it was damaged during the devastating 2013 floods that ravaged the state.

To mark the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited sadhus and devotees to be part of the nationwide celebrations to be held at the four Dhams, 12 Jyotirlingas and 86 prominent temples, established across the country by Shri Adi Shankaracharya during his travels.

Giant screens will be placed at these venues to relay PM’s programme to the masses.

The PM Is also expected to inaugurate some infrastructure projects.

Modi’s forthcoming visit to the Himalayan temple will mark the completion of the first phase of reconstruction works in Kedarpuri and beginning of the second phase.The programme assumes significance as the hill state is headed for assembly polls next year.

