Chyawanprash to amla murabba: Ways to add amla to your diet this winter

Winter is almost here and it's the best time to consume amla, a seasonal fruit. A powerhouse of nutrients, amla is one of the best sources of Vitamin C and an amazing antioxidant and immunity booster. 100 gm of amla fruit has around 700 gm of Vitamin C.

An important ingredient in Chyawanprash, which is consumed by people to boost immunity, especially in winters, amla is known for its medicinal properties for more than a thousand years. It can not only help build immunity against infections, cold and cough, but also keeps chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, hypertension and kidney problems away. Amla is also useful in hair fall problems.

Amla is called Amalaki in Ayurveda and is said to be one of the most potent fruits produced in the nature. It helps manage the tridoshas - vata, pitta and kapha and also prevent accumulation of toxins in the body. Amla is excellent for managing sugar levels too. It prevents spikes in blood sugar levels due to high content of chromium. Consuming fresh amla also increases insulin sensitivity and ensures proper absorption of insulin, thus helping to manage diabetes.

Constipation is another problem that some people suffer from in winters. Amla with its high amount of fibre can help relieve digestive ailments.

"Amla works best for hair fall, acidity, weight loss, digestive issues, thyroid, diabetes, improving eye-sight and every other ailment I so far remember," says Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

Dr Bhavsar also shared different ways of consuming amla on her Instagram page:

1. Powder: You can take 1 tsp of amla powder in morning on empty stomach with 1 tsp of honey or warm water.

2. Juice: 20 ml of amla juice with warm water first thing in the morning is prefect.

3. Chyawanprash: The main ingredient of Chyawanprash is amla. So, you can have 1 tsp of Chyawanprash with warm water either in morning on empty stomach or two hours post meal.

4. Amla Murabba and pickle: You can make amla murabba or pickle this winter with fresh amlas in the market and enjoy it with your meals daily.

5. Amla fruit: You can ferment amla and have 1-2 fruit every single day.

6. Amla candy: You can cut amla in pieces and dry them under the sun. Once they are dried enough- you can store them and pop them daily as candies.

