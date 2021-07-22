Home / India News / News updates from HT: Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu detained during rally against Pegasus snoop and all the latest news
Supporters of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu, try to block the way after the former was arrested by a team of Lucknow police.(PTI Photo)
News updates from HT: Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu detained during rally against Pegasus snoop and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 05:03 PM IST


UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu detained during rally against Pegasus row

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained on Thursday during a protest rally of the party over the Pegasus spyware controversy. Read More

India, UK conduct naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s largest warship, and its strike task group is conducting complex maritime exercises with the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of efforts to enhance interoperability and naval cooperation. Read More

O2 deaths: Congress moves breach of privilege motion against minister

The Congress on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion against the minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar for allegedly misleading Parliament over deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

New Hero Maestro Edge 125 launched with connected tech, sportier graphics

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Maestro Edge scooter with connected technology and new colour options. Read More

Pics: Shweta Tiwari in hot pink bralette and pants channels her inner boss lady

Actor Shweta Tiwari is taking the internet by storm in a chic and sexy hot pink ensemble that she wore for a photoshoot. Read More

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, tweets ‘Sheer class’. Post goes viral

If you are someone who follows Harsh Goenka on Twitter, you may be aware of the different interesting posts he often shares. Read More





